Corn Falls on Monday

Corn futures fell by 4 ¾ to 5 ¾ cents to start the week. March prices ended the session 3c off the low for the day. The new crop to old crop carry widened to a 34 ¼ cent difference from Mar to Dec.

USDA reported 856,597 MT of corn was exported during the week that ended 1/4. That was up from 570k MT the week prior and was more than double the 400k MT during the same week last year. Mexico, Japan, and Colombia were each shipped +100k MT. USDA listed the season’s total at 12.8 MMT, from 10 MMT last year.

Wire sources have Tawain tendering for 65k MT.

Pre-WASDE report forecasts show the trade is looking for between a 180 mbu cut and a 122 mbu increase for corn carryout. The average trade guess is to see a 37 mbu cut to 2.094 mbu in the Jan release. USDA has tweaked the corn production figure in the Jan report for all but 2 of the reports since 1991, with traders expecting a 166 mbu cut this go-around on average. That comes via an expected harvested acre trim to 87 million flat and a 0.2 bpa yield hit to 174.7 bpa on average. The full range of estimates is from 15.068 bbu to 15.364 bbu from the 15.234 in Dec.

Brazilian December corn exports appear to have been 6.1 MMT, down just slightly from the 6.24 MMT in 2022 and breaking a multi-month string of record high monthly shipments.

Mar 24 Corn closed at $4.55, down 5 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $4.28 3/8, down 5 3/8 cents,

May 24 Corn closed at $4.67 1/2, down 5 3/4 cents,

Jul 24 Corn closed at $4.78, down 5 3/4 cents,

