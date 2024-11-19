Corn Falls Back on Tuesday

Corn futures faced some Tuesday turnaround pressure, as contracts closed with 1 ¼ to 2 cent losses across the board. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView was down 1 3/4 cents at $4.04 3/4 per bu.
Ukraine’s ag ministry expects the 2025 corn acreage to be up 500,000 hectares (1.24 million acres), mainly due to a drop in soybean acreage.
ANEC expects to see Brazil’s corn exports during November at 5.57 MMT, a slight increase over the 5.38 MMT previous estimate. That would be down from the 6.4 MMT in October and nearly 2 MMT below the same month in 2023.
Dec 24 Corn closed at $4.27 1/4, down 2 cents,
Nearby Cash was $4.04 3/4, down 1 3/4 cents,
Mar 25 Corn closed at $4.37 3/4, down 2 cents,
May 25 Corn closed at $4.45 1/4, down 1 1/2 cents,
