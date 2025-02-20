Corn Falls Back Lower on Wednesday

Corn futures failed to hold above the $5 mark in December, with contracts down 1 to 5 cents across most contracts. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 4 1/4 cents on Friday at $4.64 1/2.

The average close through February for December corn futures has been $4.71. The average close during this month is used to determine the base crop insurance price, with last year’s average at $4.66.

The weekly EIA report will be released on Thursday morning, with ethanol output likely to be down with the recent stocks buildup and weaker margins.

A Taiwan importer purchased 65,000 MT of corn in their tender overnight, likely from the US.

Mar 25 Corn closed at $4.97 1/2, down 4 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash was $4.64 1/2, down 4 1/4 cents,

May 25 Corn closed at $5.12 1/4, down 3 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.76 1/2, down 1 cent,

New Crop Cash was $4.45 3/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

