News & Insights

Stocks

Corn Falls Back Lower on Wednesday

February 20, 2025 — 04:35 am EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Corn futures failed to hold above the $5 mark in December, with contracts down 1 to 5 cents across most contracts. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 4 1/4 cents on Friday at $4.64 1/2.

The average close through February for December corn futures has been $4.71. The average close during this month is used to determine the base crop insurance price, with last year’s average at $4.66.

The weekly EIA report will be released on Thursday morning, with ethanol output likely to be down with the recent stocks buildup and weaker margins.

A Taiwan importer purchased 65,000 MT of corn in their tender overnight, likely from the US. 

Mar 25 Corn  closed at $4.97 1/2, down 4 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $4.64 1/2, down 4 1/4 cents,

May 25 Corn  closed at $5.12 1/4, down 3 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.76 1/2, down 1 cent,

New Crop Cash  was $4.45 3/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.