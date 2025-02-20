Corn Falls Back Lower on Wednesday

Corn futures failed to hold above the $5 mark in December, with contracts down 1 to 5 cents across most contracts. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 4 1/4 cents on Friday at $4.64 1/2.
The average close through February for December corn futures has been $4.71. The average close during this month is used to determine the base crop insurance price, with last year’s average at $4.66.
The weekly EIA report will be released on Thursday morning, with ethanol output likely to be down with the recent stocks buildup and weaker margins.
A Taiwan importer purchased 65,000 MT of corn in their tender overnight, likely from the US.
Mar 25 Corn closed at $4.97 1/2, down 4 1/2 cents,
Nearby Cash was $4.64 1/2, down 4 1/4 cents,
May 25 Corn closed at $5.12 1/4, down 3 1/2 cents,
Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.76 1/2, down 1 cent,
New Crop Cash was $4.45 3/4, down 1 1/4 cents,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
More news from Barchart
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.