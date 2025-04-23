Corn Falling on Tuesday

Corn futures are falling back on Tuesday with contracts down 4 to 7 cents at midday. The front month CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 4 ½ cents so far at $4.50.
Crop Progress data from Monday afternoon showed the US corn crop at 12% planted as of April 20, which is ahead of the 5-year average at 10% for that date. Of the 18 major states NASS reports on, IL, IN, KY, NC, TN and WI were all reported below the 5-year average pace. IA planting was 18% complete (7% on average), with NE at 8% (vs. 5%). Emergence was pegged at 2%, in line with normal.
While planting is ahead of schedule, rains from the last few days, and a wet forecast for the next week from the Plains to the Mississippi River may slow that this week.
Export Inspections data showed a total of 1.702 MMT (67.04 mbu) of corn shipped during the week of April 17. Marketing year exports have totaled 39.22 MMT (1.544 bbu) since September 1, which is 28.97% above the same period last year.
May 25 Corn is at $4.77 1/4, down 4 1/2 cents,
Nearby Cash is at $4.50, down 4 1/2 cents,
Jul 25 Corn is at $4.84 3/4, down 5 1/4 cents,
Dec 25 Corn is at $4.58 1/4, down 6 1/4 cents,
New Crop Cash is at $4.22 1/4, down 6 1/2 cents,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
