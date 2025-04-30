Corn Facing Tuesday Pressure

The corn market is falling on Tuesday, with contracts anywhere from 5 to 13 cents in the red, led by the front months. The nearby CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 12 1/2 cents at $4.37.

USDA reported a private export sale of 120,000 MT of corn to Spain this morning for 2024/25 shipment.

Crop Progress data from Monday afternoon showed the US corn crop at 24% planted as of April 27, which is ahead of the 5-year average at 22% for that date. Emergence was pegged at 5%, 1 percentage point ahead of normal. Some ECB area states were lagging their normal planting pace, with IL, IN, KY, NC, PA, TN, and WI all behind.

A Taiwan importer purchased 65,000 MT of US corn in a tender overnight. A South Korean import purchased a total of 66,000 MT of corn in a tender on Tuesday.

May 25 Corn is at $4.62, down 13 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.37, down 12 1/2 cents,

Jul 25 Corn is at $4.71 1/4, down 12 cents,

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.44 3/4, down 5 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $4.08 1/2, down 5 1/2 cents,

