Corn Ends the Week with Losses

Corn futures closed out the Friday session with losses across the board, as contracts were down 2 to 5 ¼ cents. On the week, July was down 17 ¼ cents, with December losing 15 ½ cents.

Weekend weather looks drier, though planting conditions may still be less than ideal in some places. Once we get to Monday of next week, precip is expected across much of the Corn Belt.

The Friday afternoon Commitment of Traders report showed spec funds in corn futures and options trimming another 31,342 contracts from their net short position in the week that ended on May 14. They held a net short of just 71,171 contracts on Tuesday, the smallest since last August. The total number of spec longs grew to 218,607 contracts, the largest in 13 months. Commercials were adding shorts in that week with the net short position up 17,982 contracts to 180,617 as of Tuesday.

Jul 24 Corn closed at $4.52 1/2, down 4 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash was $4.28 1/2, down 4 1/2 cents,

Sep 24 Corn closed at $4.62 1/2, down 5 1/4 cents,

Dec 24 Corn closed at $4.76 1/2, down 5 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash was $4.38 1/4, down 5 1/2 cents,

