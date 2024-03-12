Corn Closes UNCH on Tuesday

Front month corn futures were unchanged at the closing bell after a 7c range spent on both sides.

CONAB trimmed their production for Brazilian corn output by ~1 MMT to 112.75 MMT.

Texas Crop Progress data showed corn planting progressed 6% points to 20% finished. That is 2 ppts behind the average and down 7% points from last year’s pace. Milo planting progressed 9% points to 18% finished – matching the 5-yr average.

The weekly USDA Export Inspections data showed 1.122 MMT of corn was shipped during the week that ended 3/7. Total shipments were reported at 21.81 MMT, compared to 16.36 MMT at the same time last year.

May 24 Corn closed at $4.41 3/4, unch,

Nearby Cash was $4.15 1/8, up 1/2 cent,

Jul 24 Corn closed at $4.53 3/4, unch,

Dec 24 Corn closed at $4.72 3/4, unch,

