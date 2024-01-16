News & Insights

Corn Closed with Losses on Tuesday

January 16, 2024 — 08:18 pm EST

Corn faded into the new week with 3 ¼ to 4 ½ cent losses at the close. Dalian Corn Prices in China were 2 to 6 yuan lower on Monday while the US market was closed.

USDA announced a private 126.7k MT corn sale to Mexico this morning. The weekly Inspections reporting system was experiencing technical issues, the report will be further delayed. 

Wire sources have Algeria tendering for 120k MT of corn and 30k MT of barley. 

Brazil’s AgRrual reported 1st crop corn harvest at 5.1% finished with 2nd crop planting at 0.4%. Their production estimate for total corn output is 114.1 MMT. 

 

Mar 24 Corn  closed at $4.43 1/2, down 3 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash   was $4.19 5/8, down 2 7/8 cents,

May 24 Corn  closed at $4.55 1/4, down 3 3/4 cents,

Jul 24 Corn  closed at $4.64, down 4 1/4 cents,

