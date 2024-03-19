Corn Closed Near Highs for the Day

Tuesday corn trading ended the session with 2 ½ to 3 ½ cent gains with futures near their daily highs.

The weekly Export Inspections data showed 1.24 MMT of corn was shipped during the week that ended 3/14. That was up from 1.17 MMT the week prior and was slightly above the same week last year. USDA added 32k MT of corn exports to past weeks for a 23.1 MMT accumulated export as of 3/14. That remains 31% ahead of last year’s pace.

Brazil’s AgRural had corn harvest at 68% finished for the Center-South region, up from 57% last week and 51% at the same time last year. Thery reported 2nd crop planting at 97% complete, matching Safras reports.

Ukraine’s Ag Ministry reported grain shipments totaled 32.4 MMT, including 17.4 MMT of corn, for the season-to-date. That is 9.4% below last year, with corn shipments trailing last year’s pace by 17%. Ukraine’s Ag. Ministry is predicting that 2024 corn acres there will total 3.86 million hectares, down 4.5% from 2023. Shortages of labor, inputs and transport are all factors.

May 24 Corn closed at $4.39 1/2, up 3 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash was $4.15 5/8, up 3 7/8 cents,

Jul 24 Corn closed at $4.52 1/4, up 3 1/2 cents,

Dec 24 Corn closed at $4.73 1/4, up 2 1/2 cents,

