Corn Back to Neutral into Monday’s Day Trade

Corn is working off the overnight highs and fractionally mixed so far on Monday morning. Futures had traded mostly higher overnight, with Dec up as much as 3 ¼ cents. Preliminary open Interest increased 2,266 contracts on Friday, net new selling after Thursday’s rally. Following the WASDE gains on Thursday the market faded with 1 ½ to 3 cent losses on Friday. That left the Dec contract with a net 1 ¾ cent gain for the week.

The weekly CFTC update showed a massive spec short covering during the week that ended 10/10. Managed money closed out 36.6k shorts (11.3% of existing), and added 10k new longs, resulting in a 47k contract smaller net short of 112,691 contracts. Commercial hedgers expanded their net short by 40k contracts, on both long liquidation and net new short hedges, to 74k contracts.

USDA reported 910k MT of corn was sold for 23/24 export delivery and 87k for 24/25. That was above the expected range ahead of the report led by sales to Mexico. USDA had 812.9k MT shipped in the report, for an accumulated export of 3.48 MMT – 55% ahead of last year.

Dec 23 Corn closed at $4.93 1/4, down 2 3/4 cents, currently up 1/2 cent

Nearby Cash was $4.62 1/1, down 2 3/8 cents,

Mar 24 Corn closed at $5.08 1/2, down 3 cents, currently UNCH

May 24 Corn closed at $5.16 1/2, down 3 cents, currently down 1/4 cent

