CoreWeave Volatility Highlights Risks of AI Infrastructure Boom

To receive tech updates in your inbox, sign up to the newsletter ARPU, published by Hedder.

This article was originally published on ARPU. View the original post here.

Shares of CoreWeave Inc., a specialized cloud provider focused on renting out high-powered Nvidia graphics processing units for artificial intelligence, have surged dramatically in recent weeks, more than doubling in May and rising over 160% since their March initial public offering. The rally is fueled by massive deals, like one reportedly worth up to $4 billion with OpenAI, and strong underlying demand from companies eager to access the compute power needed for AI development.

Yet, this bullish sentiment is met by significant skepticism from short sellers and analysts who point to the company’s high debt levels, substantial capital spending needs, and cash burn. Reflecting the market battle, the stock’s price surged 19% on Wednesday before retreating 6.7% on Thursday. The CoreWeave case serves as a stark illustration of the immense financial undertaking — and the inherent risks — involved in building the physical infrastructure essential for the AI era.

What kind of infrastructure does the AI boom require?

The current wave of artificial intelligence, particularly generative AI and large language models, demands unprecedented computational power. This requires a fundamental transformation of data centers from facilities designed for general-purpose computing into hyper-dense compute clusters. These new data centers pack hundreds or even thousands of powerful AI chips, like Nvidia’s GPUs, into relatively small spaces (a single rack can deliver compute power equivalent to past supercomputers and consume hundreds of kilowatts, far exceeding the 5–15 kW of traditional racks). This densification necessitates massive investments not just in specialized hardware but also in robust power delivery systems (up to 1 MW per rack is being targeted) and advanced cooling solutions, such as liquid cooling, as traditional air cooling is insufficient for the heat generated by these dense clusters.

How much investment is needed for this infrastructure?

Meeting the growing demand for AI compute infrastructure requires staggering levels of capital. According to a McKinsey report, nearly $7 trillion will need to be invested globally in data center infrastructure by 2030 to support both rising AI demand ($5.2 trillion) and traditional IT applications. This includes significant capital requirements for utilities and energy providers ($1.3 trillion for “Energizers”) to ensure sufficient power generation and distribution, and the largest share for semiconductor firms and IT suppliers ($3.1 trillion for “Technology developers”) to produce the necessary hardware like chips.

The scale of investment by the primary drivers of this demand, the hyperscalers (Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta), has already surged dramatically, with data center investments reportedly jumping from $11 billion in 2020 to $50 billion in 2024.

Stay ahead of the curve on tech business trends: sign up to our newsletter ARPU.

What are the financial challenges for companies building this capacity?

Companies involved in building this hyper-scale AI infrastructure face enormous financial challenges. The cost of acquiring the necessary high-end chips (like Nvidia’s, which can cost tens of thousands of dollars each) and building specialized data centers requires massive upfront capital expenditure.

CoreWeave, for instance, is targeting $20 billion to $23 billion in capital spending just for this year alone. To finance these massive investments, companies often rely heavily on debt and equity financing. CoreWeave’s balance sheet reflects this, with a debt-to-total assets ratio of 54% as of March 31, significantly higher than the average for major tech companies. This leads to high borrowing costs and can result in substantial cash burn, as seen in CoreWeave’s recent earnings report where its loss per share widened. Analysts raise concerns about whether the returns generated by renting out this capacity can sufficiently cover the high costs of financing and operations.

What risks do investors and builders face?

The rapid pace of technological advancement and the uncertainty surrounding the long-term trajectory of AI demand introduce significant risks. Builders face the risk of technological obsolescence; newer, more efficient chips (like future Nvidia generations or breakthroughs in efficiency demonstrated by companies like DeepSeek) could potentially perform the same tasks with less hardware, diminishing the value of existing investments sooner than expected. Demand uncertainty is another major concern — while current demand is high, it’s debated whether it will continue exponentially or moderate as AI technology matures or use cases solidify. Competition from other specialized providers and, increasingly, from hyperscalers building their own custom chips adds further pressure. For investors, these factors create volatility; high valuations based on rapid growth forecasts can quickly be challenged by concerns over debt sustainability, profitability timelines, and market dynamics, as evidenced by the stark divergence in opinions between CoreWeave bulls and bears.

Who is funding this buildout?

The buildout is primarily funded by the major hyperscalers, who are investing directly in their own data centers and custom silicon. Governments, including the US through initiatives like the CHIPS Act, are providing subsidies to incentivize semiconductor manufacturing and related infrastructure development domestically to enhance supply chain resilience. Companies specializing in providing AI compute capacity, like CoreWeave, raise substantial capital through debt and equity markets, attracting investors betting on the continued growth of AI demand and the need for specialized hardware access.

Key players in the ecosystem, such as Nvidia, also make strategic investments in companies like CoreWeave, solidifying partnerships and supporting the growth of their customer base. The sheer scale of the required investment, however, prompts questions about whether traditional financing models are sufficient or if new approaches are needed to meet the estimated $7 trillion demand by 2030.

Stay ahead of the curve on tech business trends: sign up to our newsletter ARPU.

Reference Shelf:

CoreWeave Stock Bulls Face Off Against Short Sellers (Bloomberg)

AI Infrastructure to Require $7tn by 2030, says McKinsey (Data Centre Magazine)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.