Core Molding Technologies Inc Bottom Line Falls In Q2

(RTTNews) - Core Molding Technologies Inc (CMT) revealed a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.78 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $4.05 million, or $0.47 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Core Molding Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $3.29 million or $0.39 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 20.8% to $62.73 million from $79.24 million last year.

Core Molding Technologies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.78 Mln. vs. $4.05 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.21 vs. $0.47 last year. -Revenue: $62.73 Mln vs. $79.24 Mln last year.

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