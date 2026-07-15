Copa Holdings' June 2026 Traffic Improves Year Over Year

Copa Holdings, S.A.CPA, based in Panama City, Panama, is gaining from upbeat passenger volumes. The latest positive update from the Latin American carrier came when it reported robust traffic numbers for June 2026 on the back of upbeat air travel demand. Driven by high passenger volumes, revenue passenger miles (RPM: a measure of air traffic) improved on a year-over-year basis in June.

To match the demand swell, CPA is increasing its capacity. In June, available seat miles (a measure of capacity) increased 16.4% year over year. RPM also improved 13.3% year over year. Although traffic improved year over year, it has failed to outpace capacity expansion. As a result, the load factor (the percentage of seats filled by passengers) fell to 85.2% from 87.5% in June 2025.

CPA’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

CPA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Shares of Copa Holdings have gained 22.2% so far this year, outperforming the 3.1% increase of the Zacks Airline industry.

CPA Stock’s YTD Price Comparison

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June 2026 Traffic of Other Airline Companies

Apart from LATAM Airlines, other airline companies that have reported traffic numbers for June 2026 are LATAM Airlines Group (LTM, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion VLRS and Ryanair Holdings RYAAY.

LATAM Airlines

LATAM Airlines reported a 7.5% year-over-year increase in consolidated capacity, measured in available seat-kilometers (ASK). The uptick was driven by a 9.1% increase in international operations, coupled with a 5.8% capacity expansion in LATAM Airlines Brazil’s domestic market and a 5.3% increase in domestic operations of LATAM Airlines’ affiliates in Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru. During the month, LATAM Airlines Brazil initiated operations on the Sao Paulo (GRU), Brazil – Brussels, Belgium route, adding Brussels as the group’s tenth destination in Europe.

LTM’s consolidated traffic, measured in revenue passenger-kilometers (RPK), grew 3.6% year over year, owing to a 5.3% increase in international operations.

Although traffic improved on a year-over-year basis, it failed to outpace capacity expansion. As a result, the load factor fell 3 percentage points to 80.8% in June 2026.

In June 2026, LATAM Airlines transported 6.95 million passengers, a mere decrease of 0.4% year over year. So far this year, LATAM Airlines has transported 43.97 million passengers across its network, reflecting an increase of 5.8% year over year.

Volaris

Mexican carrier, Volaris, recently reported a year-over-year increase in revenue passenger miles (RPMs), a measure of air traffic, for June. VLRS reported a 8.7% year-over-year increase in consolidated capacity (measured in available seat miles).Consolidated traffic, measured in revenue passenger-miles (RPM), grew 8.4% year over year. Although traffic has improved year over year, it has failed to outpace capacity expansion. As a result, the load factordecreased 0.3 percentage points year over year to 83.6%.

On the domestic front, RPMs increased 2.4%, and ASMs (Available Seat Miles) increased 4.8%, from the June 2025 levels. The domestic load factor in June was 87.2%, a decline of 2.0 percentage points from the year-ago levels.

Internationally, RPM increased 18.4% year over year, while ASM rose 14.4% year over year. Since traffic growth outpaced capacity expansion, the international load factor increased 2.7 percentage points on a year-over-year basis to 78.8%.

During the month of June 2026, VLRS transported 2.68 million passengers, representing a 11.2% year-over-year increase.

Ryanair Holdings

European carrier Ryanair reported solid traffic numbers for June 2026, driven by upbeat air-travel demand. The number of passengers transported on Ryanair flights was 21.2 million in June 2026, reflecting a 7% year-over-year increase. Apart from a year-over-year surge, RYAAY’s traffic in June was much more than the May reading of 20.7 million, the April reading of 19.3 million, the March reading of 15.8 million, the February reading of 13.3 million and the January reading of 12.7 million, highlighting continued momentum from the beginning of the year.

Ryanair’s load factor remained flat year over year as well as sequentially at 95% in June 2026, reflecting stable and consistent demand for the carrier’s services. It also improved from the load factor of 93% reported in both the months of April and March 2026, 92% reported in February 2026 and 91% reported in January 2026.

RYAAY operated more than 1,16,800 flights in June 2026. This marks an improvement from 1,14,000 flights operated in May 2026, 1,08,000 flights operated in April 2026, 88,000 flights operated in March 2026, 75,000 flights operated in February 2026 and 73,000 flights operated in January2026, reflecting expanded capacity to meet strong passenger demand.

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Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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