Copa Holdings (CPA) Declares $0.82 Dividend

Copa Holdings said on March 22, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.82 per share ($3.28 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.80 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 4, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 5, 2023 will receive the payment on April 20, 2023.

At the current share price of $88.12 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.72%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.52%, the lowest has been 2.39%, and the highest has been 8.91%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.28 (n=101).

The current dividend yield is 0.15 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -1.00%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.68% Upside

As of March 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Copa Holdings is $123.96. The forecasts range from a low of $97.97 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 40.68% from its latest reported closing price of $88.12.

The projected annual revenue for Copa Holdings is $3,448MM, an increase of 16.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $11.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 433 funds or institutions reporting positions in Copa Holdings. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 8.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPA is 0.21%, a decrease of 10.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.00% to 39,645K shares. The put/call ratio of CPA is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford & holds 4,623K shares representing 11.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,845K shares, representing a decrease of 4.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPA by 53.95% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 3,430K shares representing 8.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,597K shares, representing a decrease of 4.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPA by 12.38% over the last quarter.

Sprucegrove Investment Management holds 3,228K shares representing 8.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,390K shares, representing a decrease of 5.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPA by 99.89% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 2,620K shares representing 6.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,726K shares, representing a decrease of 4.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPA by 19.04% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 2,493K shares representing 6.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Copa Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Copa Holdings, S.A. is a publicly traded foreign private issuer listed on the New York Stock Exchange and parent company of Panamanian carrier Copa Airlines and its subsidiary, Colombian carrier Copa Airlines Colombia. It is headquartered in Panama City, Panama.

