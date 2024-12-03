News & Insights

Conversant Capital Acquires Stake in IWG plc

December 03, 2024 — 02:26 am EST

IWG plc (GB:IWG) has released an update.

Conversant Capital LLC has acquired a 1.91% voting stake in International Workplace Group plc, as indicated by a recent major holdings notification. This move highlights increased investor interest in IWG, a prominent player in the flexible workspace market, potentially influencing its future market dynamics.

