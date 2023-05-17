Constellation Software (CNSWF) Declares $1.00 Dividend

Constellation Software said on May 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share ($4.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.00 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 16, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 20, 2023 will receive the payment on July 11, 2023.

At the current share price of $1,848.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.22%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 298 funds or institutions reporting positions in Constellation Software. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNSWF is 0.96%, an increase of 5.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.72% to 11,792K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.73% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Constellation Software is 2,194.49. The forecasts range from a low of 1,691.75 to a high of $2,876.68. The average price target represents an increase of 18.73% from its latest reported closing price of 1,848.30.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Constellation Software is 7,733MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 56.79.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AKREX - Akre Focus Fund Retail Class holds 6,000K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,883K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNSWF by 11.16% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 935K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,266K shares, representing a decrease of 35.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNSWF by 24.64% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 857K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Baillie Gifford International Stock Portfolio holds 252K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 254K shares, representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNSWF by 6.10% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 252K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 255K shares, representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNSWF by 3.01% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.