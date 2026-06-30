Constellation Brands Inc Q1 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Constellation Brands Inc (STZ-B) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $653.8 million, or $3.79 per share. This compares with $516.1 million, or $2.90 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Constellation Brands Inc reported adjusted earnings of $590.6 million or $3.43 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.2% to $2.43 billion from $2.51 billion last year.

Constellation Brands Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $653.8 Mln. vs. $516.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.79 vs. $2.90 last year. -Revenue: $2.43 Bln vs. $2.51 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 11.20 To $ 11.90 Full year revenue guidance: $ 8.910 B To $ 9.090 B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.