Consolidated Water Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Decrease Y/Y

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. CWCO delivered first-quarter 2026 earnings per share of 24 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 27 cents by 11.11%. The bottom line also declined 22.58% from the year-ago period’s earnings of 31 cents.

Total Revenues of CWCO

CWCO’s total revenues for first-quarter 2026 were $30 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $33.4 million by 10.18%. The top line also decreased 11.1% from the year-ago figure of $33.7 million.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Quote

CWCO’s Q1 Segmental Details

Retail revenues for the quarter decreased 8.86% to $8.6 million. The decrease was primarily due to a 10.2% decline in water sales volume because of significantly higher rainfall in Grand Cayman during the quarter compared with 2025.



Bulk revenues increased 3.96% to $8.7 million. The slight growth was driven by new revenue contributions from the recently commissioned seawater desalination facility in Cat Island, the Bahamas.



Manufacturing revenues decreased 76% to $1.4 million. The decline was mainly due to the lower total value of new purchase orders and, to a lesser extent, delays in the receipt and commencement of work related to these orders.



Services revenues increased 11.64% to $11.3 million. The increase was mainly attributed to revenues generated under O&M contracts, which amounted to $8.9 million for the first quarter of 2026, up 15% from the prior-year quarter.

Highlights of CWCO’s Q1 Earnings Release

The company’s first-quarter 2026 revenues decreased due to lower contributions from its manufacturing and retail segments. These declines were partly offset by growth in the bulk water and services segment revenues.



Gross profit for the first quarter of 2026 was $10.91 million, down 11.30% from $12.31 million in the first quarter of 2025.



Total general and administrative expenses increased nearly 3.95% to $7.42 million.

CWCO’s Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $126.3 million as of March 31, 2026, compared with $123.8 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.



Total long-term debt was $0.005 million as of March 31, 2026, down from $0.03 million at 2025-end.



Cash flow from operating activities during first-quarter 2026 totaled $6.5 million compared with $11.8 million in the year-ago period.

CWCO’s Zacks Rank

Consolidated Water currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Releases

Atmos Energy ATO posted second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $3.47 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.37 by 2.97%. The bottom line improved 14.52% from the year-ago quarter’s $3.03.



ATO’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 6.82%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pinned at $8.30 per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 11.26%.



Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. SWX reported first-quarter 2026 operating earnings of $1.91 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.88 by 1.60%. The bottom line increased 15.76% from the year-ago quarter.



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WEC’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.44%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pinned at $5.60 per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 6.26%.

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