Cryptocurrencies

Conflux Blockchain Announces Ecosystem Grants Program

Contributor
William Foxley CoinDesk
Published
(Conflux)

Blockchain startup Conflux has announced its Conflux Ecosystem Grants Program, paid in the blockchainâs native CFX token, for building out the Conflux ecosystem, according to a release from the firm.Â 

  • As reported by CoinDesk, Conflux is a Chinese state-backed blockchain platform for decentralized applications (dapps).
  • Grants will be paid in the platformâs native token, CFX, in values up to $15,000 and $50,000 for both projects and firms respectively.Â 
  • Tier 1 grants are designed to fund approved developers âcreating tooling, interoperability bridges, oracle infrastructure, and other vital ecosystem components.â
  • Tier 2 grants will be distributed to companies willing to commit to building on the Conflux blockchain that have already demonstrated a measure of product-market fit.Â 
  • The grant fund was released in concert with the launch of Confluxâs phase two-of-three network rollout.
  • Applications opened Monday.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular