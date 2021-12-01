Comtech (CMTL) Secures $3.5M Cyber Training Contract, 5G Deal

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. CMTL recently announced that it has secured a $3.5 million contract for providing Joint Cyber Analysis Course Training solutions. The five-year Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract was awarded by the federal government.



The development took place in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Valued at $125 million, the IDIQ contract has been funded $4.9 million to date. The latest move reinforces Comtech’s commitment to supporting the cybersecurity priorities of the U.S. government by providing best-in-class training to warfighters.



Comtech has been sharing an active working relationship with the federal government for a long time. It has been supplying mission-critical solutions to government and civilian agencies, leveraging networks ranging from mobile to space.



The company helps its customers by protecting them from evolving cyber threats on their systems. It has a proven track record of delivering reliable, scalable and ruggedized solutions for government applications to support dynamic connectivity needs.



With the rising rates of cyber breach incidents, the federal government has been making every possible effort to boost its cyber workforce for maintaining national security. Hence, the contract renewal will not only fortify Comtech and the federal government’s longstanding relationship but also offer cybersecurity training needed by Department of Defense warfighters.



In another development, Comtech clinched a 5G contract from an anonymous Canada-based tier-one mobile network operator. Per the agreement, Comtech will provide Gateway Mobile Location Center and Location Management Function solutions to enable new positioning technologies for the operator’s 5G network.



The contract was given to Comtech’s Trusted Location group. Based in Annapolis, MD, Comtech Trusted Location is a leading provider of reliable and secure wireless communication technologies. These technologies primarily focus on public safety, navigation and messaging.



The entity boasts a comprehensive suite of mobile application and platform solutions for operators globally, ranging from end-to-end location-based services to cloud-based messaging platforms. The latest move highlights Comtech’s commitment to boosting the 5G-powered telecom infrastructure while enabling the Canada-based operator to stay ahead of the curve with innovative solutions.



Comtech currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Its shares have gained 36.3% compared with the industry’s growth of 18.2% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Clearfield, Inc. CLFD is a better-ranked stock in the industry, carrying a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 8.8% upward over the past 30 days.



Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.8%, on average. It has surged 172.7% in the past year.



Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised 14.1% upward over the past 30 days.



Qualcomm delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.2%, on average. It has gained 20.4% in the past year. QCOM has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.3%.



Sierra Wireless, Inc. SWIR is another solid pick for investors, carrying a Zacks Rank #2. The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has narrowed from a loss of $1.22 per share to a loss of 97 cents over the past 30 days.



Sierra Wireless delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 34.2%, on average. It has gained 14.6% in the past year. SWIR has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12.5%.

