Comtech (CMTL) Down 37.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL). Shares have lost about 37.8% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Comtech due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Comtech Reports Narrower-Than-Expected Q3 Loss Despite Lower Revenues



Comtech reported mixed third-quarter fiscal 2026 results, with the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate while the top line missing the same.



The company reported lower year-over-year revenues, primarily due to the planned phase-out of certain low-margin satellite and space contracts, which offset stable performance in its Allerium public safety business and ongoing improvements in operational efficiency.



Net Income



Net loss on a GAAP basis was $14.26 million or a loss of 47 cents per share compared with a net loss of $14.47 million or a loss of 49 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. Lower net sales impacted the bottom line.



Non-GAAP net loss in the reported quarter was $6.75 million or a loss of 22 cents per share compared with a net loss of $5.24 million or a loss of 18 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 27 cents.



Revenues



Net sales decreased to $106 million from $126.79 million in the year-earlier quarter, owing to a decline in both the Allerium and Satellite and Space Communications (S&S) segments. The top line fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $110.21 million.



At the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2026, net bookings were $70.5 million compared with $71 million in the year-ago quarter. The book-to-bill ratio was 0.67x compared with 0.56x in the year-ago quarter. Consolidated Backlog decreased to $696.1 million from $708.1 million.



Segmental Performance



Net sales from Allerium decreased to $55.67 million from $59.22 million. The segment’s book-to-ratio was 0.32x compared with 0.91x in the year-ago quarter, primarily due to the timing of large, multi-year contract awards.



Net sales from S&S were $50.33 million, down 25.6% year over year. The segment’s book-to- ratio increased to 1.04x from 0.8x in the year-earlier quarter, reflecting stronger order activity and improved demand.



Other Details



During the quarter, non-GAAP operating income declined to $5.12 million from $9.85 million a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was $8.25 million compared with $12.58 million in the year-ago quarter.



Operating income for Allerium decreased to $4.36 million from $8.36 million. Operating income for S&S was $1.58 million, down from $2.72 million. Adjusted EBITDA for Allerium was $10.4 million compared with $13.9 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for S&S decreased to $4.1 million from $5.7 million a year ago.



Cash Flow & Liquidity



As of April 30, 2026, Comtech had $28.5 million in cash and cash equivalents and $29.88 million of operating lease liabilities (non-current). During the quarter, the company generated $6.11 million of net cash from operating activities compared with $2.3 million in the year-ago quarter. During the first nine months, Comtech generated $19.05 million in cash against a cash usage of $19.74 million in the prior-year period.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review.

The consensus estimate has shifted -29.63% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Comtech has a strong Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a D. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision indicates a downward shift. Interestingly, Comtech has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

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Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.