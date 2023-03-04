CompX International (CIX) Declares $0.25 Dividend

CompX International said on March 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 10, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 13, 2023 will receive the payment on March 21, 2023.

At the current share price of $18.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.35%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.92%, the lowest has been 1.36%, and the highest has been 5.88%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.27 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.91 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.59. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 114 funds or institutions reporting positions in CompX International. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIX is 0.02%, an increase of 13.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.91% to 1,331K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Royce Value Trust holds 183K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 186K shares, representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIX by 2.99% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 183K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 186K shares, representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIX by 3.53% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 137K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 151K shares, representing a decrease of 10.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIX by 0.33% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 68K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 64K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares, representing an increase of 12.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIX by 20.58% over the last quarter.

Compx International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CompX International Inc. is a manufacturer of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare and other industries, and stainless steel exhaust systems, gauges and throttle controls for the recreational marine industry.

