Computershare Limited - Depositary Receipt () (CMSQY) Declares $0.40 Dividend

Computershare Limited - Depositary Receipt () said on February 14, 2024 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.40 per share ($0.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

Shareholders of record as of February 21, 2024 will receive the payment on March 21, 2024.

At the current share price of $17.09 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.68%.

Read the Ultimate Guide to Dividend Harvesting.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.57% Upside

As of January 19, 2024, the average one-year price target for Computershare Limited - Depositary Receipt () is 19.07. The forecasts range from a low of 17.46 to a high of $22.53. The average price target represents an increase of 11.57% from its latest reported closing price of 17.09.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Computershare Limited - Depositary Receipt () is 3,569MM, an increase of 8.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.33.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,123K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,156K shares, representing an increase of 11.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMSQY by 17.93% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,801K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,261K shares, representing an increase of 11.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMSQY by 25.69% over the last quarter.

LGGAX - ClearBridge International Growth Fund holds 3,572K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,214K shares, representing an increase of 38.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMSQY by 67.38% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,179K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,089K shares, representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMSQY by 5.45% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,804K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,835K shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMSQY by 5.17% over the last quarter.

See all Computershare Limited - Depositary Receipt () regulatory filings.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.