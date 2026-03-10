Compass Point Upgrades SLR Investment (SLRC)

Fintel reports that on March 10, 2026, Compass Point upgraded their outlook for SLR Investment (NasdaqGS:SLRC) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.88% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for SLR Investment is $16.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 15.88% from its latest reported closing price of $14.45 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SLR Investment is 221MM, an increase of 1.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 128 funds or institutions reporting positions in SLR Investment. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLRC is 0.18%, an increase of 2.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.53% to 18,120K shares. The put/call ratio of SLRC is 1.37, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thornburg Investment Management holds 4,368K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,373K shares , representing a decrease of 0.11%.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,358K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,342K shares , representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLRC by 7.16% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 1,110K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,195K shares , representing a decrease of 7.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLRC by 16.44% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Boston holds 869K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 962K shares , representing a decrease of 10.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLRC by 2.67% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 578K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares , representing an increase of 13.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLRC by 20.93% over the last quarter.

