Compass Group Plc - ADR (CMPGY) Declares $0.19 Dividend

Compass Group Plc - ADR said on May 22, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.37 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 8, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023 will receive the payment on August 7, 2023.

At the current share price of $27.69 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.35%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compass Group Plc - ADR. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 21.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMPGY is 0.08%, an increase of 354.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 48.80% to 757K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.66% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Compass Group Plc - ADR is 27.23. The forecasts range from a low of 20.70 to a high of $32.05. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.66% from its latest reported closing price of 27.69.

The projected annual revenue for Compass Group Plc - ADR is 31,254MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.87.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Chartwell Investment Partners holds 206K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 204K shares, representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMPGY by 6.14% over the last quarter.

USBOX - Pear Tree Quality Fund Ordinary Shares holds 204K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 201K shares, representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMPGY by 10.19% over the last quarter.

Pfs Investments holds 199K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

UTMAX - Target Managed Allocation Fund holds 44K shares.

OHIO NATIONAL FUND INC - ON Risk Managed Balanced Portfolio holds 36K shares.

