Compass Group H1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Compass Group (CPG.L, CMPGF.PK) reported first half profit before tax of $1.19 billion compared to $990 million, prior year. Earnings per share, in cents, was 50.4 compared to 43.4. Underlying operating profit increased by 18.7% on a constant-currency basis, to $1.47 billion. On a constant-currency basis, underlying basic earnings per share, in cents, was 59.0 compared to 50.4.

For the six months ended 31 March 2024, on a statutory basis, revenue increased by 11.2% to $20.74 billion. Organic revenue growth was 11.2%, for the period.

The Group expects 2024 underlying operating profit growth towards 15%, with organic revenue growth towards 10%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.