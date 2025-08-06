Compared to Estimates, Wix.com (WIX) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Wix.com (WIX) reported $489.93 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.4%. EPS of $2.28 for the same period compares to $1.67 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.51% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $487.47 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.75, the EPS surprise was +30.29%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Total Bookings : $509.92 million versus $506.41 million estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $509.92 million versus $506.41 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Creative Subscriptions ARR : $1.41 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.41 billion.

: $1.41 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.41 billion. Total Bookings - Business Solutions : $145.05 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $147.18 million.

: $145.05 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $147.18 million. Number of registered users at period end : 293 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 293.4 million.

: 293 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 293.4 million. Total Bookings - Creative Subscriptions : $364.87 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $360.4 million.

: $364.87 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $360.4 million. Revenues- Business Solutions : $144.47 million versus $141.98 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.9% change.

: $144.47 million versus $141.98 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.9% change. Revenues- Creative Subscriptions : $345.46 million versus $345.42 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.7% change.

: $345.46 million versus $345.42 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.7% change. Non-GAAP Gross Profit- Business Solutions : $46.96 million compared to the $44.88 million average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $46.96 million compared to the $44.88 million average estimate based on seven analysts. Non-GAAP Gross Profit- Creative Subscriptions: $293.93 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $292.55 million.

Here is how Wix.com performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Wix.com here>>>

Shares of Wix.com have returned -20.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.