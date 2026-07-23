Compared to Estimates, TotalEnergies (TTE) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2026, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) reported revenue of $57.1 billion, up 27.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.68, compared to $1.57 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $60.21 billion, representing a surprise of -5.17%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -12.7%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.07.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Total Refinery Throughput per day : 1426 thousands of barrels of oil per day compared to the 1407.72 thousands of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1426 thousands of barrels of oil per day compared to the 1407.72 thousands of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts. Gas Production per day - Total : 5,330.00 Mcf/D compared to the 5,315.74 Mcf/D average estimate based on two analysts.

: 5,330.00 Mcf/D compared to the 5,315.74 Mcf/D average estimate based on two analysts. Liquids Production per day - Total : 1410 thousands of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1320.69 thousands of barrels of oil per day.

: 1410 thousands of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1320.69 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Combined Liquids and Gas Production per day - Total : 2,395.00 KBOE/D versus 2,300.16 KBOE/D estimated by two analysts on average.

: 2,395.00 KBOE/D versus 2,300.16 KBOE/D estimated by two analysts on average. Gas Production per day - EP Segment : 2,668.00 Mcf/D versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2,683.19 Mcf/D.

: 2,668.00 Mcf/D versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2,683.19 Mcf/D. Refinery utilization rate : 80% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 82.4%.

: 80% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 82.4%. Gas Production per day - LNG Segment : 2,662.00 Mcf/D versus 2,632.56 Mcf/D estimated by two analysts on average.

: 2,662.00 Mcf/D versus 2,632.56 Mcf/D estimated by two analysts on average. Liquids Production per day - LNG Segment : 68 thousands of barrels of oil per day compared to the 66.27 thousands of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts.

: 68 thousands of barrels of oil per day compared to the 66.27 thousands of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts. Total Hydrocarbon Production per day - LNG Segment : 550.00 KBOE/D compared to the 549.06 KBOE/D average estimate based on two analysts.

: 550.00 KBOE/D compared to the 549.06 KBOE/D average estimate based on two analysts. Total Hydrocarbon Production per day - EP Segment : 1,845.00 KBOE/D versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,751.10 KBOE/D.

: 1,845.00 KBOE/D versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,751.10 KBOE/D. Liquids Production per day - EP Segment : 1342 thousands of barrels of oil per day versus 1254.42 thousands of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1342 thousands of barrels of oil per day versus 1254.42 thousands of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average. Adjusted net operating income- Exploration & Production: $3.23 billion compared to the $3.33 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how TotalEnergies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for TotalEnergies here>>>

Shares of TotalEnergies have returned +7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

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