Compared to Estimates, Ternium (TX) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Ternium S.A. (TX) reported $4.34 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 10%. EPS of $1.75 for the same period compares to $1.28 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.37 billion, representing a surprise of -0.58%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +35.66%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.29.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Steel Segment - Shipments - Total Steel Products : 3,858.00 K Ton versus 3,874.34 K Ton estimated by two analysts on average.

: 3,858.00 K Ton versus 3,874.34 K Ton estimated by two analysts on average. Steel Segment - Shipments - Mexico : 2,082.00 K Ton versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2,057.51 K Ton.

: 2,082.00 K Ton versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2,057.51 K Ton. Steel Segment - Shipments - Brazil : 937.00 K Ton versus 979.46 K Ton estimated by two analysts on average.

: 937.00 K Ton versus 979.46 K Ton estimated by two analysts on average. Steel Segment - Shipments - Southern Region : 519.00 K Ton compared to the 511.75 K Ton average estimate based on two analysts.

: 519.00 K Ton compared to the 511.75 K Ton average estimate based on two analysts. Steel Segment - Revenue per Ton - Total Steel Products : $1,072.00 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1,076.77.

: $1,072.00 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1,076.77. Steel Segment- Net Sales- Brazil : $989 million compared to the $1 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $989 million compared to the $1 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Steel Segment- Net Sales- Mexico : $2.22 billion versus $2.22 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $2.22 billion versus $2.22 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Steel Segment- Net Sales- Other Markets : $378 million compared to the $360.19 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $378 million compared to the $360.19 million average estimate based on two analysts. Steel Segment- Net Sales- Total Steel Products : $4.14 billion versus $4.13 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $4.14 billion versus $4.13 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Steel Segment- Net Sales- Total Steel Segment : $4.19 billion compared to the $4.23 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $4.19 billion compared to the $4.23 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Steel Segment- Net Sales- Other Products : $56 million versus $95.07 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $56 million versus $95.07 million estimated by two analysts on average. Steel Segment- Net Sales- Southern Region: $551 million versus $541.12 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how Ternium performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Ternium here>>>

Shares of Ternium have returned +17.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ternium S.A. (TX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.