Compared to Estimates, Tenaris (TS) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Tenaris S.A. (TS) reported $2.97 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.9%. EPS of $0.95 for the same period compares to $0.99 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.48% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.89 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.79, the EPS surprise was +20.25%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Tubes Sales volume - Seamless : 768.00 Kmt versus 748.82 Kmt estimated by three analysts on average.

: 768.00 Kmt versus 748.82 Kmt estimated by three analysts on average. Tubes Sales volume - Total : 946.00 Kmt compared to the 933.73 Kmt average estimate based on three analysts.

: 946.00 Kmt compared to the 933.73 Kmt average estimate based on three analysts. Tubes Sales volume - Welded : 179.00 Kmt versus the three-analyst average estimate of 184.91 Kmt.

: 179.00 Kmt versus the three-analyst average estimate of 184.91 Kmt. Net Sales- Tubes- North America : $1.47 billion versus $1.39 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.9% change.

: $1.47 billion versus $1.39 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.9% change. Net Sales- Tubes- Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa : $557 million versus $579.4 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -27.8% change.

: $557 million versus $579.4 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -27.8% change. Net Sales- Tubes- Europe : $267 million versus $183.57 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.2% change.

: $267 million versus $183.57 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.2% change. Net Sales- Tubes- South America : $508 million versus $565.54 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.3% change.

: $508 million versus $565.54 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.3% change. Net Sales- Others : $164 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $168.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.2%.

: $164 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $168.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.2%. Net Sales- Tubes : $2.8 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.73 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4%.

: $2.8 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.73 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4%. Operating income- Other : $29 million compared to the $33.22 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $29 million compared to the $33.22 million average estimate based on two analysts. Operating income- Tubes: $465 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $462.22 million.

Here is how Tenaris performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Tenaris here>>>

Shares of Tenaris have returned +7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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