Compared to Estimates, TDS (TDS) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Telephone & Data Systems (TDS) reported revenue of $1.24 billion, down 2.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.13, compared to -$0.17 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24 billion, representing a surprise of +0.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +18.75%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.16.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how TDS performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

TDS Telecom Residential connections - Broadband - Wireline, Expansion : 107.8 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 110.66 thousand.

: 107.8 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 110.66 thousand. TDS Telecom Residential connections - Broadband - Wireline, Incumbent : 243.7 thousand compared to the 245.66 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: 243.7 thousand compared to the 245.66 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. TDS Telecom Connections - Total : 1.15 million compared to the 1.17 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1.15 million compared to the 1.17 million average estimate based on three analysts. TDS Telecom Commercial connections - Total : 201.5 thousand versus 199.25 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

: 201.5 thousand versus 199.25 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. Operating Revenues- TDS Telecom : $267 million compared to the $267.38 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $267 million compared to the $267.38 million average estimate based on four analysts. Operating Revenues- All other : $44 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $42.10 million.

: $44 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $42.10 million. Operating Revenues- U.S. Cellular : $927 million compared to the $925.46 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $927 million compared to the $925.46 million average estimate based on four analysts. Operating Revenues- U.S. Cellular- Service : $718 million versus $744.42 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $718 million versus $744.42 million estimated by three analysts on average. Operating Revenues- TDS Telecom- Service- Wholesale : $44 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $42.10 million.

: $44 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $42.10 million. Operating Revenues- TDS Telecom- Service- Commercial : $37 million versus $36.78 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $37 million versus $36.78 million estimated by three analysts on average. Operating Revenues- U.S. Cellular- Equipment and product sales : $184 million compared to the $183.82 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $184 million compared to the $183.82 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating Revenues- TDS Telecom- Service : $267 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $267.14 million.

Shares of TDS have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

