Compared to Estimates, Smucker (SJM) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Smucker (SJM) reported $2.33 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.6%. EPS of $2.10 for the same period compares to $2.76 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.32 billion, representing a surprise of +0.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -0.94%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.12.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net Sales- U.S. Retail Coffee : $848.9 million versus $811.56 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.6% change.

: $848.9 million versus $811.56 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.6% change. Net Sales- U.S. Retail Frozen Handheld and Spreads : $461.1 million compared to the $495.48 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $461.1 million compared to the $495.48 million average estimate based on four analysts. Net Sales- U.S. Retail Pet Foods : $413.2 million compared to the $421.08 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.2% year over year.

: $413.2 million compared to the $421.08 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.2% year over year. Net Sales- International and Away From Home : $350.8 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $345 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.3%.

: $350.8 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $345 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.3%. Net Sales- Sweet Baked Snacks : $256.1 million compared to the $247.79 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.8% year over year.

: $256.1 million compared to the $247.79 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.8% year over year. Segment Profit- Sweet Baked Snacks : $21.8 million compared to the $35.32 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $21.8 million compared to the $35.32 million average estimate based on three analysts. Segment Profit- U.S. Retail Frozen Handheld and Spreads : $102.1 million versus $114.33 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $102.1 million versus $114.33 million estimated by three analysts on average. Corporate administrative expenses : $-84.7 million compared to the $-84.86 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $-84.7 million compared to the $-84.86 million average estimate based on three analysts. Segment Profit- U.S. Retail Pet Foods : $124.4 million versus $112.5 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $124.4 million versus $112.5 million estimated by three analysts on average. Segment Profit- International and Away From Home : $76.4 million compared to the $71.31 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $76.4 million compared to the $71.31 million average estimate based on three analysts. Segment Profit- U.S. Retail Coffee: $154.3 million versus $150.56 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Here is how Smucker performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Smucker have returned -0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

