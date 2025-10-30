Compared to Estimates, Shake Shack (SHAK) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Shake Shack (SHAK) reported $367.41 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.9%. EPS of $0.36 for the same period compares to $0.25 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $363.46 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.31, the EPS surprise was +16.13%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Shack counts - Licensed : 271 compared to the 273 average estimate based on nine analysts.

: 271 compared to the 273 average estimate based on nine analysts. Same-Shack sales growth : 4.9% compared to the 2.8% average estimate based on nine analysts.

: 4.9% compared to the 2.8% average estimate based on nine analysts. Shack counts - System-wide : 630 compared to the 633 average estimate based on nine analysts.

: 630 compared to the 633 average estimate based on nine analysts. Shack counts - Domestic company-operated : 359 compared to the 360 average estimate based on nine analysts.

: 359 compared to the 360 average estimate based on nine analysts. Shack counts - International licensed : 225 versus 226 estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 225 versus 226 estimated by seven analysts on average. Shack counts - Domestic licensed : 46 versus 48 estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 46 versus 48 estimated by seven analysts on average. Revenue- Licensing : $14.57 million versus $13.49 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.1% change.

: $14.57 million versus $13.49 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.1% change. Revenue- Shack sales : $352.85 million compared to the $350.14 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.7% year over year.

: $352.85 million compared to the $350.14 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.7% year over year. Shack system-wide sales: $571.5 million compared to the $566.61 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.4% year over year.

Here is how Shake Shack performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Shake Shack here>>>

Shares of Shake Shack have returned -2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

