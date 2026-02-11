Compared to Estimates, Palomar (PLMR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Palomar (PLMR) reported $250.99 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 59.9%. EPS of $2.24 for the same period compares to $1.52 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +13.07% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $221.99 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.06, the EPS surprise was +8.95%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Loss Ratio : 30.4% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 31%.

: 30.4% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 31%. Combined Ratio : 76.8% compared to the 75.5% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 76.8% compared to the 75.5% average estimate based on four analysts. Expense Ratio : 46.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 44.5%.

: 46.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 44.5%. Adjusted combined ratio : 73.4% versus 73.1% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 73.4% versus 73.1% estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Net investment income : $15.99 million compared to the $15.34 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +41.3% year over year.

: $15.99 million compared to the $15.34 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +41.3% year over year. Revenues- Commission and other income : $1.54 million versus $1.1 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +105.5% change.

: $1.54 million versus $1.1 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +105.5% change. Revenues- Net earned premiums: $233.46 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $205.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +61.1%.

Here is how Palomar performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Palomar have returned +1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

