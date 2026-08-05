Compared to Estimates, Murphy Oil (MUR) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2026, Murphy Oil (MUR) reported revenue of $928.31 million, up 33.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.55, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $871.03 million, representing a surprise of +6.58%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.65%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.51.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Production - Net crude oil and condensate - Barrels per day - Total : 90.75 thousands of barrels of oil per day versus the six-analyst average estimate of 87.92 thousands of barrels of oil per day.

: 90.75 thousands of barrels of oil per day versus the six-analyst average estimate of 87.92 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Production - Net natural gas liquids - Barrels per day - Total : 11.32 thousands of barrels of oil per day versus the five-analyst average estimate of 10.16 thousands of barrels of oil per day.

: 11.32 thousands of barrels of oil per day versus the five-analyst average estimate of 10.16 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Production - Net natural gas - cubic feet per day - Total : 437.71 millions of cubic feet per day versus 421.92 millions of cubic feet per day estimated by five analysts on average.

: 437.71 millions of cubic feet per day versus 421.92 millions of cubic feet per day estimated by five analysts on average. Production - Total net hydrocarbons - excluding NCI : 169.00 KBOE/D compared to the 167.60 KBOE/D average estimate based on five analysts.

: 169.00 KBOE/D compared to the 167.60 KBOE/D average estimate based on five analysts. Production - Net natural gas - cubic feet per day - Onshore - United States : 32.86 millions of cubic feet per day versus the three-analyst average estimate of 31.29 millions of cubic feet per day.

: 32.86 millions of cubic feet per day versus the three-analyst average estimate of 31.29 millions of cubic feet per day. Production - Net natural gas - cubic feet per day - Offshore - United States : 49.18 millions of cubic feet per day versus 45.64 millions of cubic feet per day estimated by three analysts on average.

: 49.18 millions of cubic feet per day versus 45.64 millions of cubic feet per day estimated by three analysts on average. Production - Net natural gas liquids - Barrels per day - Offshore - United States : 3.98 thousands of barrels of oil per day versus 3.88 thousands of barrels of oil per day estimated by three analysts on average.

: 3.98 thousands of barrels of oil per day versus 3.88 thousands of barrels of oil per day estimated by three analysts on average. Production - Net natural gas liquids - Barrels per day - Onshore - United States : 6.77 thousands of barrels of oil per day compared to the 5.61 thousands of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on three analysts.

: 6.77 thousands of barrels of oil per day compared to the 5.61 thousands of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Exploration and production- Canada : $183.6 million versus $182.09 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +43.1% change.

: $183.6 million versus $182.09 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +43.1% change. Revenues- Exploration and production- United States : $744 million compared to the $676.51 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +34.4% year over year.

: $744 million compared to the $676.51 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +34.4% year over year. Revenues and other income- Revenue from sales to customers- Total : $926.33 million compared to the $862.97 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +35.6% year over year.

: $926.33 million compared to the $862.97 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +35.6% year over year. Revenues and other income- Revenue from sales to customers- Revenue from production: $926.33 million compared to the $877.33 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +35.6% year over year.

Here is how Murphy Oil performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Murphy Oil here>>>

Shares of Murphy Oil have returned +16.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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