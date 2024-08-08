Compared to Estimates, Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Krispy Kreme (DNUT) reported $438.81 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.3%. EPS of $0.05 for the same period compares to $0.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.64% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $436.03 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.05, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Krispy Kreme performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Global Points of Access, by segment and type - U.S. - Hot Light Theater Shops : 229 compared to the 230 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 229 compared to the 230 average estimate based on two analysts. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - Market Development - Total : 2,334 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2,352.

: 2,334 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2,352. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - U.S. - Cookie Bakeries : 286 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 282.

: 286 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 282. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - U.S. - DFD Doors : 7,497 compared to the 7,421 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 7,497 compared to the 7,421 average estimate based on two analysts. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - U.S. - Total : 8,082 versus 8,004 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 8,082 versus 8,004 estimated by two analysts on average. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - International - Hot Light Theater Shops : 46 compared to the 46 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 46 compared to the 46 average estimate based on two analysts. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - International - Fresh Shops : 502 versus 492 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 502 versus 492 estimated by two analysts on average. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - International - Carts, Food Trucks, and Other : 18 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 17.

: 18 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 17. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - International - DFD Doors : 4,871 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4,337.

: 4,871 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4,337. Geographic Revenue- U.S. $289.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $282.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.2%.

$289.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $282.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.2%. Geographic Revenue- International : $125.27 million versus $115.92 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.4% change.

: $125.27 million versus $115.92 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.4% change. Geographic Revenue- Market Development : $24.24 million compared to the $34.09 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -43.8% year over year.

Shares of Krispy Kreme have returned -5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

