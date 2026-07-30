Compared to Estimates, Exelon (EXC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Exelon (EXC) reported $5.97 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 10%. EPS of $0.43 for the same period compares to $0.39 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.66 billion, representing a surprise of +5.47%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.43.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Operating revenues- PHI : $1.71 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.61 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.4%.

: $1.71 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.61 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.4%. Operating revenues- BGE : $1.22 billion versus $1.05 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.4% change.

: $1.22 billion versus $1.05 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.4% change. Operating revenues- PECO : $1.06 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.2%.

: $1.06 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.2%. Operating revenues- ComEd : $1.99 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.97 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.1%.

: $1.99 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.97 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.1%. Adjusted Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- ComEd : $249 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $290.77 million.

: $249 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $290.77 million. Adjusted Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- PHI : $126 million compared to the $146.16 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $126 million compared to the $146.16 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- BGE : $70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $49.49 million.

: $70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $49.49 million. Adjusted Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- PECO: $130 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $122.24 million.

Here is how Exelon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Exelon here>>>

Shares of Exelon have returned +1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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