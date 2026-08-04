Compared to Estimates, Equitable Holdings (EQH) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2026, Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) reported revenue of $3.73 billion, down 2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.70, compared to $1.10 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.8 billion, representing a surprise of -1.92%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.41%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.66.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Retirement - Net flows : $1.68 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.57 billion.

: $1.68 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.57 billion. Retirement - Total asset value end of period : $188.77 billion versus $179.58 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $188.77 billion versus $179.58 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Asset Management - AUM, Balance as of end of period : $905.50 billion versus $873.61 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $905.50 billion versus $873.61 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Wealth Management - Total AUA : $140.59 billion versus $137.74 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $140.59 billion versus $137.74 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Wealth Management- Net investment income (loss) : $3 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.5 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +50%.

: $3 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.5 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +50%. Revenues- Wealth Management- Investment management, service fees and other income : $541 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $569.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.4%.

: $541 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $569.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.4%. Revenues- Corporate and Other- Policy charges, fee income and premiums : $366 million versus $343.5 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $366 million versus $343.5 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Corporate and Other- Net investment income (loss) : $86 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $116.46 million.

: $86 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $116.46 million. Revenues- Corporate and Other- Investment management, service fees and other income : $118 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $122.5 million.

: $118 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $122.5 million. Revenues- Retirement- Investment management, service fees and other income : $190 million compared to the $185.91 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +126.2% year over year.

: $190 million compared to the $185.91 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +126.2% year over year. Segment revenues- Wealth Management : $544 million versus $572.88 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.5% change.

: $544 million versus $572.88 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.5% change. Segment revenues- Corporate and Other: $548 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $579.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +142.5%.

Here is how Equitable Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Equitable Holdings here>>>

Shares of Equitable Holdings have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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