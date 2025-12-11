Compared to Estimates, Costco (COST) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended November 2025, Costco (COST) reported revenue of $67.31 billion, up 8.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.34, compared to $3.82 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $67.33 billion, representing a surprise of -0.03%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.26.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Comparable sales - Total Company : 6.4% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 6.1%.

: 6.4% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 6.1%. Changes in comparable sales excluding the impact of changes in foreign-currency and gasoline prices - Total Company : 6.4% compared to the 6.2% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 6.4% compared to the 6.2% average estimate based on seven analysts. Number of warehouses - Total worldwide : 923 versus 921 estimated by six analysts on average.

: 923 versus 921 estimated by six analysts on average. Number of warehouses - United States and Puerto Rico : 633 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 634.

: 633 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 634. Comparable sales - U.S. : 5.9% compared to the 5.7% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 5.9% compared to the 5.7% average estimate based on four analysts. Changes in comparable sales excluding the impact of changes in foreign-currency and gasoline prices - Other International : 6.8% versus 6.5% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 6.8% versus 6.5% estimated by four analysts on average. Changes in comparable sales excluding the impact of changes in foreign-currency and gasoline prices - Canada : 9% versus 7.8% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 9% versus 7.8% estimated by four analysts on average. Changes in comparable sales excluding the impact of changes in foreign-currency and gasoline prices - U.S. : 5.9% compared to the 5.7% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 5.9% compared to the 5.7% average estimate based on four analysts. Comparable sales - Other International : 8.8% compared to the 8.3% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 8.8% compared to the 8.3% average estimate based on three analysts. Comparable sales - Canada : 6.5% compared to the 7% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 6.5% compared to the 7% average estimate based on three analysts. Membership fees : $1.33 billion versus $1.31 billion estimated by eight analysts on average.

: $1.33 billion versus $1.31 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Net Sales: $65.98 billion compared to the $66.04 billion average estimate based on eight analysts.

Here is how Costco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Costco here>>>

Shares of Costco have returned -4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.