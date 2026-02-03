Compared to Estimates, Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2025, Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) reported revenue of $3.91 billion, down 1.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.22, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -7.49% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.23 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21, the EPS surprise was +3.14%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Revenue- Crop Protection : $2.17 billion compared to the $2.41 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.5% year over year.

: $2.17 billion compared to the $2.41 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.5% year over year. Revenue- Seed : $1.74 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.82 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2%.

: $1.74 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.82 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2%. Revenue- Seed- Other oilseeds : $94 million versus $89.86 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.1% change.

: $94 million versus $89.86 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.1% change. Revenue- Crop Protection- Biologicals : $191 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $186.79 million.

: $191 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $186.79 million. Revenue- Crop Protection- Herbicides : $1.06 billion versus $1.14 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3% change.

: $1.06 billion versus $1.14 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3% change. Revenue- Crop Protection- Insecticides : $488 million compared to the $557.11 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.4% year over year.

: $488 million compared to the $557.11 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.4% year over year. Revenue- Crop Protection- Fungicides : $272 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $357.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15%.

: $272 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $357.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15%. Revenue- Crop Protection- Other : $160 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $213.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.4%.

: $160 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $213.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.4%. Revenue- Seed- Soybean : $164 million compared to the $155.13 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.5% year over year.

: $164 million compared to the $155.13 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.5% year over year. Revenue- Seed- Corn : $1.39 billion versus $1.41 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.8% change.

: $1.39 billion versus $1.41 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.8% change. Revenue- Seed- Other : $93 million compared to the $138.89 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22.5% year over year.

: $93 million compared to the $138.89 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22.5% year over year. Operating EBITDA- Seed: $124 million compared to the $103.5 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Here is how Corteva, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Corteva, Inc. have returned +7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

