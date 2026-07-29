Compared to Estimates, Carvana (CVNA) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Carvana (CVNA) reported $7.38 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 52.4%. EPS of $0.42 for the same period compares to $0.26 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.99 billion, representing a surprise of +5.55%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Per retail unit gross profit - Total : $7,014.00 compared to the $6,796.56 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $7,014.00 compared to the $6,796.56 average estimate based on four analysts. Per retail unit gross profit - Retail vehicle : $3,547.00 compared to the $3,282.16 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $3,547.00 compared to the $3,282.16 average estimate based on four analysts. Unit sales - Retail vehicle unit sales : 197,325 versus 198,190 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 197,325 versus 198,190 estimated by four analysts on average. Per unit revenue - Wholesale vehicles : $10,633.00 versus $11,079.20 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $10,633.00 versus $11,079.20 estimated by three analysts on average. Unit sales - Wholesale vehicle unit sales : 105,052 versus 97,755 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 105,052 versus 97,755 estimated by three analysts on average. Per retail unit gross profit - Other : $2,666.00 versus $2,853.86 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $2,666.00 versus $2,853.86 estimated by three analysts on average. Per unit revenue - Retail vehicles : $27,908.00 versus $25,395.83 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $27,908.00 versus $25,395.83 estimated by three analysts on average. Per retail unit gross profit - Wholesale : $801.00 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $952.00.

: $801.00 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $952.00. Sales and operating revenues- Retail vehicle sales, net : $5.51 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.97 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +61.7%.

: $5.51 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.97 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +61.7%. Sales and operating revenues- Other sales and revenues : $526 million versus $559.44 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28% change.

: $526 million versus $559.44 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28% change. Sales and operating revenues- Wholesale sales and revenues : $1.34 billion versus $1.28 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31.2% change.

: $1.34 billion versus $1.28 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31.2% change. Gross Profit- Retail vehicle: $700 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $640.75 million.

Here is how Carvana performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Carvana here>>>

Shares of Carvana have returned +0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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