Compared to Estimates, CAE (CAE) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2025, CAE (CAE) reported revenue of $793.98 million, up 1.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.15, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $810.12 million, representing a surprise of -1.99%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.15.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Civil Aviation - Simulator equivalent unit (SEU) : 298 versus 300 estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 298 versus 300 estimated by seven analysts on average. Civil Aviation - FFS deliveries : 8 versus 7 estimated by six analysts on average.

: 8 versus 7 estimated by six analysts on average. Civil Aviation - Utilization rate : 71% compared to the 75.6% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 71% compared to the 75.6% average estimate based on five analysts. Civil Aviation - FFSs in CAE's network: 367 versus 364 estimated by three analysts on average.

Here is how CAE performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of CAE have returned -2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

CAE Inc (CAE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.