Compared to Estimates, Bunge Global (BG) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Bunge Global (BG) reported $24.04 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 88.3%. EPS of $2.00 for the same period compares to $1.31 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $23.49 billion, representing a surprise of +2.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.48%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.03.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Volume - Soybean Processing and Refining - Soybeans processed : 11,524.00 MTons compared to the 11,862.60 MTons average estimate based on two analysts.

: 11,524.00 MTons compared to the 11,862.60 MTons average estimate based on two analysts. Volume - Soybean Processing and Refining - Soybeans merchandised : 8,046.00 MTons versus the two-analyst average estimate of 6,351.90 MTons.

: 8,046.00 MTons versus the two-analyst average estimate of 6,351.90 MTons. Volume - Soybean Processing and Refining - Refined soy oil production : 933.00 MTons compared to the 924.55 MTons average estimate based on two analysts.

: 933.00 MTons compared to the 924.55 MTons average estimate based on two analysts. Volume - Grain Merchandising and Milling : 23,852.00 MTons versus the two-analyst average estimate of 24,098.25 MTons.

: 23,852.00 MTons versus the two-analyst average estimate of 24,098.25 MTons. Volume - Softseed Processing and Refining - Softseeds merchandised : 1,296.00 MTons versus 1,182.50 MTons estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1,296.00 MTons versus 1,182.50 MTons estimated by two analysts on average. Volume - Softseed Processing and Refining - Refined oil production : 974.00 MTons versus 669.63 MTons estimated by two analysts on average.

: 974.00 MTons versus 669.63 MTons estimated by two analysts on average. Volume - Tropical Oils and Specialty Ingredients : 660.00 MTons versus the two-analyst average estimate of 639.60 MTons.

: 660.00 MTons versus the two-analyst average estimate of 639.60 MTons. Volume - Softseed Processing and Refining - Softseeds processed : 3,490.00 MTons compared to the 2,969.18 MTons average estimate based on two analysts.

: 3,490.00 MTons compared to the 2,969.18 MTons average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted EBIT- Soybean Processing and Refining : $445 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $466.94 million.

: $445 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $466.94 million. Adjusted EBIT- Softseed Processing and Refining : $255 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $226.91 million.

: $255 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $226.91 million. Adjusted EBIT- Corporate : $-148 million compared to the $-126.3 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $-148 million compared to the $-126.3 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted EBIT- Grain Merchandising and Milling: $67 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $84.54 million.

Here is how Bunge Global performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Bunge Global here>>>

Shares of Bunge Global have returned +10% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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