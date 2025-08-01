Compared to Estimates, Ares Management (ARES) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2025, Ares Management (ARES) reported revenue of $1.05 billion, up 33.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.03, compared to $0.99 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 billion, representing a surprise of +1.41%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -7.21%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.11.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

AUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Total : $572.4 billion compared to the $565.56 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $572.4 billion compared to the $565.56 billion average estimate based on four analysts. FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Total : $349.6 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $349.55 billion.

: $349.6 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $349.55 billion. AUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Real Assets Group : $129.8 billion versus $129.38 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $129.8 billion versus $129.38 billion estimated by three analysts on average. AUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Secondaries Group : $33.9 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $32.55 billion.

: $33.9 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $32.55 billion. Financial Details Segments- Performance income-realized : $55.55 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $105.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -49.3%.

: $55.55 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $105.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -49.3%. Financial Details Segments- Fee related performance revenues : $16.7 million versus $18.1 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -22.6% change.

: $16.7 million versus $18.1 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -22.6% change. Financial Details Segments- Management fees : $900.29 million compared to the $913.48 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24% year over year.

: $900.29 million compared to the $913.48 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24% year over year. Financial Details Segments- Other fees : $76.12 million versus $35.92 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +229.9% change.

: $76.12 million versus $35.92 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +229.9% change. Realized Income- Secondaries Group : $48.72 million compared to the $40.43 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +53.8% year over year.

: $48.72 million compared to the $40.43 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +53.8% year over year. Realized Income- Credit Group : $435.49 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $475.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%.

: $435.49 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $475.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%. Realized Income- Real Assets Group : $97.65 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $109.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +131.3%.

: $97.65 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $109.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +131.3%. Realized Income- Private Equity Group: $12.86 million versus $17.95 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.7% change.

Here is how Ares Management performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Ares Management here>>>

Shares of Ares Management have returned +4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.