Compared to Estimates, Arch Capital (ACGL) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Arch Capital Group (ACGL) reported $4.43 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.9%. EPS of $2.56 for the same period compares to $2.58 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.19% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.58 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.49, the EPS surprise was +2.81%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Underwriting Ratios - Loss Ratio - Total : 55.1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 55.3%.

: 55.1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 55.3%. Underwriting Ratios - Underwriting Expense Ratio - Mortgage : 16.3% compared to the 17.2% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 16.3% compared to the 17.2% average estimate based on four analysts. Underwriting Ratios - Other Operating Expense Ratio - Total : 10.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 10.3%.

: 10.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 10.3%. Underwriting Ratios - Combined Ratio - Total : 83.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 84.2%.

: 83.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 84.2%. Revenues- Other income (loss) : $30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +66.7%.

: $30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +66.7%. Revenues- Net investment income : $417 million compared to the $423.21 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3% year over year.

: $417 million compared to the $423.21 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3% year over year. Revenues- Net premiums earned- Reinsurance : $1.82 billion versus $1.93 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.6% change.

: $1.82 billion versus $1.93 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.6% change. Revenues- Net premiums earned- Insurance : $1.88 billion versus $1.93 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.5% change.

: $1.88 billion versus $1.93 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.5% change. Revenues- Net premiums earned : $3.99 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.15 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.1%.

: $3.99 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.15 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.1%. Revenues- Other underwriting income : $57 million compared to the $32.69 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.1% year over year.

: $57 million compared to the $32.69 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.1% year over year. Revenues- Net premiums earned- Mortgage : $285 million compared to the $278.99 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.4% year over year.

: $285 million compared to the $278.99 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.4% year over year. Revenues- Equity in net income of investments accounted for using the equity method: $196 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $145.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21%.

Here is how Arch Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Arch Capital here>>>

Shares of Arch Capital have returned +5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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