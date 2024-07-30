Compared to Estimates, American Tower (AMT) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, American Tower (AMT) reported revenue of $2.9 billion, up 4.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.79, compared to $1.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.81 billion, representing a surprise of +3.36%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.28%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.53.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how American Tower performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Organic Tenant Billings Growth - Total International : 5.5% versus 4.1% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 5.5% versus 4.1% estimated by three analysts on average. International - Ending Balance : 180,291 compared to the 181,154 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 180,291 compared to the 181,154 average estimate based on three analysts. U.S. & Canada - Ending Balance : 42,124 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 42,417.

: 42,124 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 42,417. Total - Ending Balance : 222,415 versus 223,379 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 222,415 versus 223,379 estimated by three analysts on average. Geographic Revenues- Total International : $1.31 billion compared to the $1.24 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7% year over year.

: $1.31 billion compared to the $1.24 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7% year over year. Geographic Revenues- U.S. & Canada : $1.32 billion versus $1.31 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.9% change.

: $1.32 billion versus $1.31 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.9% change. Geographic Revenues- Latin America : $449 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $419.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.3%.

: $449 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $419.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.3%. Geographic Revenues- Asia-Pacific : $361 million versus $313.57 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +37.8% change.

: $361 million versus $313.57 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +37.8% change. Geographic Revenues- Europe : $203 million compared to the $194.32 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.5% year over year.

: $203 million compared to the $194.32 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.5% year over year. Total operating revenues- Data Centers : $231 million compared to the $224.83 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.7% year over year.

: $231 million compared to the $224.83 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.7% year over year. Total operating revenues- Services : $47 million compared to the $41.26 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.3% year over year.

: $47 million compared to the $41.26 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.3% year over year. Total operating revenues- Total Property: $2.85 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.77 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%.

Shares of American Tower have returned +10.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

