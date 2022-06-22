Company News for Jun 22, 2022

Kellogg Company’s K shares gained 2% after CEO Steve Cahillane announced that it is splitting into three entities.

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. SAVE jumped 7.9% after JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU announced that it has sweetened its offer to take over the ultra-low cost airline.

Lennar Corporation’s LEN shares rose 1.6% after it reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $4.69 per share against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.95 per share.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD gained 2.7% after it announced the launch of its second-generation mid-range system-on-chip processors.

