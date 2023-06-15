Company News for Jun 15, 2023

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH fell 6.4%, after it reported an increase in medical costs in the second quarter.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD gained 2.3% after reports emerged about Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN planning to use the chipmaker’s new artificial intelligence chips for its cloud computing unit.

Universal Health Services, Inc.’s UHS shares jumped 3.7% on rallying healthcare stocks.

Shares of Devon Energy Corporation DVN were down 2.9% as global energy prices fell.

