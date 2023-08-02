Company News for Aug 2, 2023

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc HSBC rose 1% after reporting second-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.70 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.50 per share.

Shares of mega-cap growth stocks like Tesla, Inc. TSLA and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN fell 2.4% and 1.5%, respectively, on the U.S. 10-year treasury yield breaching the 4% mark.

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. CAT jumped 8.9% after reporting second-quarter 2023 earnings of $5.55 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.51 per share.

Arista Networks, Inc.’s ANET shares soared 19.7% after reporting second-quarter 2023 revenues of $1.46 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.38 billion.

