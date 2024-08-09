Company News for Aug 9, 2024

CyberArk Software Ltd.’s CYBR shares jumped 8.3% after reporting second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 54 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s PH shares rose 10.8% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues of $5.18 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.09 billion.

Eli Lilly and Company’s LLY shares soared 9.5% after reporting second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $3.92 per share, widely surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.64.

Shares of Datadog, Inc. DDOG gained 5.6% after reporting second-quarter 2024 revenues of $645.3 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $622.7 million.

